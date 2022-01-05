Short Interest in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Expands By 156.3%

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 156.3% from the November 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Natural Order Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 49,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,063. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81. Natural Order Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Get Natural Order Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Natural Order Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Order Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.