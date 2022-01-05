Short Interest in Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Rises By 53.7%

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the November 30th total of 274,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Mail.ru Group stock remained flat at $$11.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.70. Mail.ru Group has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Mail.ru Group alerts:

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Mail.ru Group had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $408.95 million during the quarter.

VK Co, Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Mail.ru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mail.ru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.