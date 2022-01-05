Short Interest in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Increases By 42.2%

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the November 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HWBK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. 1,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $170.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

