Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Decreases By 65.7%

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the November 30th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%.

