Short Interest in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Rises By 51.9%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the November 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 51,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $596.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.51. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $57.99.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.73 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Truist lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

