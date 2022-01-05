Short Interest in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Rises By 40.2%

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,500 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the November 30th total of 329,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

CNA Financial stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,191. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $37.57 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $504,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in CNA Financial by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

