Short Interest in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Grows By 90.0%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CACG opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $53.51.

Get ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.