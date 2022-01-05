Short Interest in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Grows By 90.0%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CACG opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $53.51.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.
