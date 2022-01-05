Short Interest in Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Expands By 54.1%

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the November 30th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS CIOXY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 65,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. Cielo has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.91.

Get Cielo alerts:

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0112 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on CIOXY. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cielo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th.

About Cielo

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.