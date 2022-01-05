Short Interest in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Declines By 53.4%

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,200 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the November 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 503,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CTT opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $433.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.20. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

CTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 97,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 139,381 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

