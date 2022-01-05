Short Interest in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Declines By 53.4%

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,200 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the November 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 503,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
CTT opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $433.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.20. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 97,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 139,381 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.
About CatchMark Timber Trust
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.
