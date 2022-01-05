Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Increases By 112.7%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 112.7% from the November 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXBLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brambles in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Brambles alerts:

OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. Brambles has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.