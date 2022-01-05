Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Decreases By 59.7%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the November 30th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 881,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAESY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BAESY stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $1.3419 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after buying an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

