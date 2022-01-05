Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Increases By 47.6%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the November 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXIM opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses in the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm also involves in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

