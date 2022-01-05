Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Grows By 515.7%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,500 shares, an increase of 515.7% from the November 30th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATXI. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

