Short Interest in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Increases By 123.9%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,800 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the November 30th total of 423,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARYD opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

