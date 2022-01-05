Short Interest in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Declines By 54.4%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ ANEB opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04.

In other news, insider Aron R. English bought 13,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,330.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 14,648 shares of company stock valued at $78,393 over the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANEB. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,204,000. 22NW LP acquired a new position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $22,803,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

