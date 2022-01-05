Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Down 9.3%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price fell 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,233.24 and last traded at $1,236.63. 83,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,222,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,363.14.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $151.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,482.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,480.38.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

