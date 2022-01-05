Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Down 72.1% in December

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the November 30th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHECY traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,130. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

