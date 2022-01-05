Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the November 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SMNNY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.79. 41,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.29. Shimano has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

