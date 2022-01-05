Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,150 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Brinker International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of EAT opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $78.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.