Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,570 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Shares of TER opened at $166.38 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.05 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.53 and its 200 day moving average is $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

