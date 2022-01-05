Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 329.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 728,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after buying an additional 558,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 246.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after buying an additional 469,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 41.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,061,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after buying an additional 311,494 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,429,000 after buying an additional 179,695 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

