Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.09% of Wabash National worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wabash National by 24.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 288,286 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the third quarter worth $1,209,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the third quarter worth $309,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Wabash National by 190.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 79,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 44.8% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNC opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,044 shares of company stock valued at $148,303 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WNC. DA Davidson began coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

