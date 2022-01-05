Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Futu were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 221.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,432 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Futu in the third quarter worth $92,549,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Futu by 264.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after buying an additional 615,526 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $69,408,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Futu by 5,601.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 393,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after buying an additional 386,524 shares in the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.15.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BOCOM International lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

