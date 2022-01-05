Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1,147.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in PulteGroup by 39.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

Several research firms have commented on PHM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.