Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 8,343 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 883.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 17.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Shares of SSNC opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $83.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

