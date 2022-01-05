Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.43

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.43 and last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 12.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 33.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.