ShareRing (SHR) Reaches Market Cap of $47.40 Million

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. ShareRing has a market capitalization of $47.40 million and $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShareRing coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ShareRing has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShareRing alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00056865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ShareRing Coin Profile

ShareRing is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShareRing’s official message board is medium.com/ShareRing . ShareRing’s official website is sharering.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShareRing

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShareRing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShareRing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShareRing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShareRing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShareRing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.