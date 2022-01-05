Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading Up 7.8%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 98,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 975,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Separately, upped their target price on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.00.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.62 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHCR. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

