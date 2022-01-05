SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 95,631 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

