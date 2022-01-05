SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 1,156.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,626 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 13.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 130.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 53.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 673,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,854,000 after purchasing an additional 235,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.