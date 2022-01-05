SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,379 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,004,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amedisys by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,856,000 after purchasing an additional 97,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Amedisys by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,059,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $165.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.62 and a 12-month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

