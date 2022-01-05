SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,159 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $129,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,687 shares of company stock worth $694,942 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBSI stock opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.19. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

