SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in iRobot by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in iRobot by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iRobot alerts:

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.56. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.