SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 64.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,883 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after buying an additional 3,748,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,456,000 after purchasing an additional 98,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 312,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $191.50.

CAR stock opened at $202.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.99. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.