Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Senseonics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

SENS stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $345,441.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.