Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.81

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 9062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.78.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

