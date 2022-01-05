Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Shares of NYSE ASAI traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Sendas Distribuidora has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 40.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 271,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 625,765 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 2.6% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 422,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,472,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

