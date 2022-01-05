Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) shares were down 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 3,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,392,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

SMFR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Sema4 alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.55.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $80,322.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $251,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,553 shares of company stock valued at $895,784 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,559,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.