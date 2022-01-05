SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after acquiring an additional 482,019 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,426,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 114,634 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1,176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 91,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 84,478 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.53. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.