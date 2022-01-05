Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 561 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Amphenol by 798.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 13,662.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.77.

Shares of APH stock opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average is $76.86. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

