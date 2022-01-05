Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 388 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 192.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 18,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $247.58 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $248.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.38 and a 200-day moving average of $228.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.36.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

