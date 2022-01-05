Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 183,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $470.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.76.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.15.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

