Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,085 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

