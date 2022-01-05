Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $5.57 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN opened at $616.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $636.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.75.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total transaction of $224,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.