Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $145.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.52.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 31.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.62.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

