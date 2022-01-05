Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Brokerages predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will report $3.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.11 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $11.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.74.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,144,616 shares of company stock valued at $120,676,104 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,104. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

