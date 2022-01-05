SEA (NYSE:SE) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $287.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, down from their prior target price of $385.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.07% from the company’s previous close.

SE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $197.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.73. SEA has a 1-year low of $189.61 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,009,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 171.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SEA by 246.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

