SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $196.97

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 196.97 ($2.65) and traded as low as GBX 187.35 ($2.52). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 195.50 ($2.63), with a volume of 159,258 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £196.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 196.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 192.83.

About SDI Group (LON:SDI)

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

