Scrypta (LYRA) Market Cap Achieves $177,649.07

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $177,649.07 and approximately $45.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scrypta Coin Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,934,538 coins and its circulating supply is 19,134,538 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

