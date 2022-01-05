ScPrime (SCP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $152,356.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $53.56 million and $152,356.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00002890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00021057 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008232 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,076,269 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

